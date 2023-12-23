EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)— A single-car crash on Bullocks Point Avenue in Riverside turned fatal on Saturday afternoon.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a Toyota Rav-4 with damage to the front of the vehicle.

12 News crew saw that the car had crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 78-year old East Providence resident who has not yet been identified, seems to have had a medical episode before the crash.

The operator and a female passaenger were both transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital while the passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.