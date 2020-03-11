Silver Alert issued for man, 68, reported missing in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing in Providence.

Raymond Bergeron, 68, was last seen leaving the VA Medical Center on Chalkstone Avenue just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Bergeron stands 5-foot-10, weighs around 265 pounds and has blonde/gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, white pants, red glasses and a backpack.

Police are concerned about his well-being due to unspecified health issues.

They also said Bergeron may be a threat to himself or others, so if you see him, doctors cautioned to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

