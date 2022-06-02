PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is calling for the principal of Nathanael Greene Middle School to be fired for his response to an incident last week.

The school was placed on lockdown last Thursday after an administrator thought they saw a student with a gun, the district said last week. No weapon was found, though the lockdown delayed dismissal from the school.

One week later, parents are outside of the school during drop-off, rallying for more school safety. One mother, who has a son in 7th grade at Nathanael Greene, told 12 News she is holding signs with parents demanding accountability.

“I think after last night, we’re kind of all outraged, we knew about the incident already and about other violent incidents that have occurred here, but we didn’t know about the lack of response,” parent Ashley Perry said.

The rally comes after parents voiced their concerns Wednesday night during a virtual meeting to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez.





When an administrator thought they saw a gun on surveillance video last week shortly after lunchtime, the school was placed on lockdown but a police memo obtained by Target 12 reveals police were never called to the school.

Instead, the principal called a top administrator who was at another city school and happened to be with officers, who then made their way over to the school.

“This is not a safe environment for kids to come to school. My kids tell me they don’t feel safe coming to school. And if this was any other setting I would be a bad parent for sending my child somewhere where they don’t feel safe. But because this is school, I’m supposed to send my child here. And it’s time for us parents to stand up and say these are our kids and we’re going to keep them safe,” Perry continued.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said amidst everything going on across the country, and the fact an unloaded gun was found at that school in April, there’s no excuse for that.

“School administrators determined at about 1:05 or 1:10 that there might be a gun in the school,” Elorza said Wednesday. “Yet they did absolutely nothing for about an hour and 15, hour and 20 minutes. That’s unacceptable. They put our kids at risk, they put our administrators at risk, they put our teachers at risk.”

Also seeing at least two police officers and cruisers outside the school this morning as students get dropped off. One mom told me she gets nervous dropping off her honor roll son because they’ve had more than one lockdown lately. https://t.co/fwTeMie1A7 pic.twitter.com/vpLk59fxSH — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 2, 2022

“Once they did decide to alert the authorities, they didn’t call 911,” Elorza said. “Instead they called a school administrator who just happened to answer his phone, just happened to be with police officers.”

Montañez said Wednesday the lockdown was called out of an abundance of caution, and the administrator was not sure what the object was that he saw.

“They’ve been having problems with phones, so they didn’t know what it actually was,” Montañez said. “In an abundance of caution … they were trying to figure out what was going on.”

He also said administrators were focused on making sure fights between students didn’t break out at dismissal because that has been a problem.