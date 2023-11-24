PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of demonstrators descended upon downtown Providence on Friday to once again call for justice for the people of Palestine.

The “shut it down for Palestine” rally started at 1 p.m. outside the Rhode Island State House. Organizers said it was part of worldwide protests being held to show solidarity with Palestinians.

The protesters marched down Francis Street to the Providence Place mall, where security blocked the main entrance. The crowd was heard chanting “no business as usual until Palestine is free” and “shut it down!”

Providence Police and Providence Place Mall security are blocking the main entrance to the mall on Francis St right now. Crowd chanting “no business as usual until Palestine is free” and “shut it down!” Traffic is blocked. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/2sv2epsqfz — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) November 24, 2023

A spokesperson for Providence Place told 12 News they were aware of the rally and made preparations, which included increasing security and working with Providence police.

The demonstrators eventually marched back to the State House before dispersing around 4 p.m.

Both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel rallies have been held periodically in Providence over the past several weeks as the war carried on overseas.

The Israeli Cabinet approved a cease-fire deal on Wednesday that put the fighting on hold, and both sides agreed to a prisoner exchange. Hamas freed two dozen hostages who were being held captive in Gaza, while Israel released 39 Palestinians from prison.

Pro-Palestine rally held in Providence on Friday, Nov. 24 (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

