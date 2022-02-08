Show off your PC pride with a Friar license plate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island drivers will soon be able to showcase their Providence College pride with their license plate.

PC’s website says that production on Friar license plates will begin once 600 pre-paid orders are reached.

School officials say they expect it could take between six months to a year to reach that goal.

The cost of a PC license plate is $40 in addition to the normal vehicle registration fee, which is set by the state.

Of the $40 first-time fee, $20 will go to the DMV to cover plate production costs and state fee, and the other $20 will go to PC.

The college says they will use the $20 collected from each license plate order to the Angel Fund, which provides assistance to PC students of families with unexpected and extraordinary financial challenges so that those students can continue their studies at PC.