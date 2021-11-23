Shots fired inside Providence strip club; police searching for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Police are investigating after gunshots rang out inside a Providence strip club Monday night.

According to a police report obtained by 12 News, officers were called to Club Fantasies on Sims Avenue around 9 p.m. after the department received a report that shots had been fired inside the building.

Upon their arrival, the report said the officers met with the strip club’s manager, who told them he was sitting in the lounge area when he heard gunshots coming from the men’s bathroom. The manager also told the officers he saw a man immediately walk out of the bathroom and leave the club.

When the manager went inside the bathroom, he said he smelled what he believed was gunpowder, according to the report. The officers immediately went to search the bathroom, where the police report said they found one shell casing on the floor.

The police report said the officers searched the entire club and its patrons but didn’t find any weapons.

The manager was able to point out the man who left the club on surveillance footage to the officers. The police report said the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black jeans and was last seen hopping into a silver sedan on Harris Avenue.

The Providence Board of Licenses held and emergency hearing regarding the strip club Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear at this time whether the club has been ordered to close.