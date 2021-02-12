Sheriffs locate Rishod Gore, alleged victim in Sgt. Hanley trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After two days of searching, sheriffs on Friday located Rishod Gore and took him into custody, as the trial of the police officer accused of assaulting him last year continued.

Gore had failed to appear on Wednesday to testify against Sgt. Joseph Hanley, despite previously cooperating with the investigation. After multiple attempts to get him to show up were unsuccessful, Judge Brian Goldman issue a civil warrant called a “body attachment” to go get him.

Sheriffs located Gore late Friday afternoon, after the prosecution had already rested its case, and brought him before the judge.

It was too late in the day to start Gore’s testimony, which could last hours with cross-examination. Goldman asked Gore if he would promise to return on the next scheduled day of the trial, set for Feb. 25 because of court scheduling conflicts.

“It’s hard for me to understand police officers scraping the state searching for Rishod Gore, who is the victim in the case, when the police officer kicked him in the face,” Gore said.

“You are a material witness to the prosecution’s case against the police officer,” Judge Goldman said. “They’re trying to vindicate your rights in this case.”

Gore ultimately agreed to return, and the judge released him on personal recognizance without setting bail. He told Gore he would be held in contempt of court if he does not show up.

“You have my word,” Gore told the judge.

Goldman then ruled that the prosecution could reopen their case, though they had already rested.

Gore declined to comment outside the courtroom.

As Hanley left court, he told 12 News: “You wish that if you were on trial you had so many chances as that young man. Doesn’t happen to anybody.”

Hanley is accused of kicking, punching and stepping on the legs of Gore after arresting him last year. The incident was captured on body-worn cameras and by a civilian’s cell phone video, who testified that she saw Hanley kick Gore from her bedroom window above the scene.

Earlier on Friday, the defense began presenting its case by calling a police use-of-force expert, who testified that Hanley’s actions seen on the video appear to be reasonable uses of force, though he acknowledged that a kick to a head area — as prior witnesses have testified about — would constitute excessive force.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.