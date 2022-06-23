PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was convicted on child pornography charges for the third time on Thursday, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Christopher Skinner, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Skinner, according to Cunha, is a registered sex offender that had previously been convicted on child pornography charges in 2010 and 2014.

Cunha said the most recent charge dates back to February, when investigators found 29 images of child pornography on Skinner’s phone.

Court documents reveal Skinner served two years of confinement following his first conviction. He was also dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force.

In 2014, Skinner was convicted again and sentence to 10 years behind bars, with three to serve.

Cunha said Skinner has also been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.

Skinner is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.