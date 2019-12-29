Several teens arrested after incidents at Providence Place Mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say that several teens were arrested Saturday night after numerous fights inside and outside of the Providence Place Mall.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, the first incident happened around 9 p.m., when officers helped mall security separate a large group of people from two other people.

As the groups were being escorted out, people from the larger group ran back towards the two other teens. As a result of the second altercation, two people were placed in handcuffs and a fight broke out between several of the teens.

During that fight, according to police, a security guard told an officer that he was hit in the face. That security guard then used pepper spray to diffuse the situation further.

A different security guard said he saw a knife in the hand of the boy that had stuck the first security guard. Police were later able to recover that knife.

The teen was charged with possession of a weapon and assault. Four other arrested are facing disorderly conduct charges.

While this incident was ongoing, another large group of people went out to Francis Street where more altercations broke out. Two girls began fighting in the street while another girl was instigating the crowd.

Three teens were arrested in that incident for disorderly conduct.

Major Lapatin added that social media may have contributed to help find a meeting place for these incidents.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.

