PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local leaders gathered in Providence Sunday to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

It’s estimated that around 1.5 million Armenians were killed in the genocide, which began in 1915 and ended in the early 1920’s.

Sunday’s event featured speeches from dignitaries, a performance by an Armenian youth chorus and a service of remembrance.

Governor Dan McKee, Senator Jack Reed and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley were among those in attendance.