Several celebrations of Juneteenth to be held across Rhode Island

1. Now that Speaker Shekarchi has unveiled the all-but-final state budget, the end of the General Assembly's regular session is in sight. The $13.1 billion spending plan makes an attempt to address the very broad ideological spectrum among House and Senate Democrats, placating moderate lawmakers by mostly avoiding tax increases while giving funding boosts to a variety of progressive priorities. The budget's arrival typically leads to a shift of attention toward the pile of thorny issues that haven't been tackled yet. But there are fewer of those than usual this year, because Shekarchi and his Senate counterpart Dominick Ruggerio have passed a number of significant -- and hotly debated -- bills into law earlier in the session. Those include the Act on Climate, the $15 minimum wage, the IGT/Bally's deal, the nursing-homes staffing standards, the Rhode Island Promise program, and the ban on housing discrimination by source of income. "This has been an incredibly productive year," Shekarchi told reporters Thursday. "Last year because of the pandemic we had a very, very short session and we did not accomplish a great deal. ... There were a lot of issues left over." That said, plenty of debates remain to be had to as legislators wrap things up. One is over the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights -- in the wake of George Floyd's murder, Assembly leaders appear certain to make changes to the law, but it's still unclear where they will land. They also seem poised to pass new gun legislation, potentially tackling so-called "straw" gun purchases and guns on school grounds. Shekarchi and Ruggerio are planning a special session for later in the year, though, giving them the option of punting some issues to the fall -- most notably marijuana legalization.

2. The growth of Rhode Island's budget over the last two years has been staggering, if explainable. In 2018-19, the last pre-pandemic fiscal year, Rhode Island's state government spent $9.4 billion; when all is said and done with the current fiscal year on June 30, spending will total $14.3 billion. Washington has footed most of the bill for that 52% jump, with the amount of federal money in the budget soaring from $3.1 billion in 2018-19 to $7.5 billion today. But the state-funded side is now going up, too: General Fund spending is projected at $4.5 billion in 2021-22, up from $3.9 billion in 2018-19. One risk is that with so much federal money coming in -- and some of it covering regular recurring expenses, like correctional officers' salaries -- lawmakers will wind up boosting the state's base-level spending without identifying how to pay for it in normal times. Governor McKee's March budget plan had already projected annual deficits of over $300 million a year once temporary federal funding runs out; Speaker Shekarchi insisted Thursday that the final House budget improves that outlook rather than worsening it. Nevertheless, progressives will surely continue pushing to raise income taxes on higher-earning Rhode Islanders to help cover those future deficits, while centrists and progressives will argue for spending restraint. Shekarchi remains skeptical: "We don't have the same supercharged economy as Massachusetts, and if we raise our taxes too high we will lose out on people and businesses," he said.