Several celebrations of Juneteenth to be held across Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Today, the country will celebrate Juneteenth, the day when the final enslaved people learned they were free in Galveston, Texas, back in 1865.
With the holiday being on a Saturday, on Friday Providence city workers had a paid holiday in honor of Juneteenth.
Mayor Jorge Elorza signed an executive order earlier this week recognizing the cultural and historical significance of the day.
Some local events taking place today include a Rhode Island Slave History Medallion being unveiled in Bristol. This will take place at noon at Linden Place and will feature prominent local speakers, African dancers and live music.
Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) will hold a Juneteenth celebration at 340 Lockwood Street and will have food, performances and activities for children. The event goes from 12 p.m. to 3p.m.
Also at noon, the 3rd Annual Juneteenth RI’s Celebration will be held at Rogers Williams Park Temple of Music.
Recording artist Raiche will headline the performances. Speakers at the event will include Mayor Elorza, Jim Vincent, President of the NAACP Providence Branch, and Harold Metts, former State Senator and member of the Dr. King Holiday Commission.
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act this week, making it the 12th federal holiday.