Seth Yurdin resigning from Providence City Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The longtime councilman representing Ward 1 on the East Side of Providence is resigning from the Providence City Council.

Seth Yurdin, a 52-year-old Democrat, told WPRI 12 he’s stepping down to devote more of his time to his law practice, where he focuses on intellectual property law.

“I’m choosing to spend my time and my energy elsewhere,” Yurdin, whose term does not expire until the end of 2022, said in an interview.

His resignation opens up the seat to a special election in the ward, which is mostly on the East Side of the city but also includes part of downtown Providence. The neighborhoods in the ward include Fox Point and portions of College Hill and Wayland.

The ward also includes the parcel of former I-195 land where a New York developer is aiming to building a controversial skyscraper, dubbed the Fane Tower.

Yurdin was first elected to the seat in 2006, and at various points served as majority leader and chairman of the Ordinances Committee. He currently serves on the State and Legislative Affairs Committee, though he is not in Council President Sabina Matos’s inner circle.

Among his proudest accomplishments, Yurdin cited divesting the city from fossil fuel investments and rebuilding the Vartan Gregorian playground to be handicapped-accessible.

“Sometimes the smaller things have the most impact,” Yurdin said of the playground construction.

Yurdin said he plans to hand his resignation letter to the City Clerk on Thursday night, after which it will have to be formally accepted by the council before a special election is set.

“I think that everyone on the council is trying to do the best thing for the city, and I wish them the best of luck,” Yurdin said.

