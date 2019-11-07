Serpa: Improvements to RI’s medical transportation service ‘not good enough’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tensions ran high Wednesday night as executives from the state’s problem-plagued non-emergency medical transportation provider detailed improvements being made since thousands of complaints were filed about the service earlier this year.

The House Oversight Committee met with executives from Medical Transportation Management (MTM), which has been under fire since more than 1,300 complaints were filed in January alone from people who reported late or missed rides to and from doctors appointments.

In March, the state fined MTM $1 million for the rocky rollout of service. Since then, the House Oversight Committee has held several public hearings to continue overseeing improvements.

MTM’s Vice President of Public Affairs Phil Stalboerger said there has been an 80% decrease in complaints since January. In September, there were 229 complaints.

MTM's Vice President of Public Affairs Phil Stalboerger said there has been an 80% decrease in complaints since January. In September, there were 229 complaints.

“We’re currently today 5,000 trips per day in the state of Rhode Island, so I’d say things are going a lot better than they were,” he said. “Anytime you start a new contract you’re going to have some troubles, but I feel we’ve right-sided the contract and I feel we’re on par.”

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Patricia Serpa expressed disapproval, saying the improvements being implemented by MTM aren’t good enough.

“Maybe it’s time for us to cut our losses, pay the penalty for voiding the contract, put it out to bid because as long as I’m here I don’t want to be dealing with this and these complaints for another three years,” Serpa said.

MTM executives left the meeting right before public comment, which frustrated the dozens of people who came to share their dissatisfaction with the company.

Members of the public hold up signs during the hearing, expressing their unhappiness with MTM's services in Rhode Island.

Gina Collins, who is a resident service coordinator at Centredale Manor in North Providence, said she has seen MTM’s shortcomings firsthand.

“They aren’t getting picked up they are missing their appointments they are getting charged by doctors, we’re fighting with doctors, I’m fighting with MTM to call the doctor so they understand why they aren’t making their appointments,” Collins said.

“Goes to say that this company is very for this company and the money and the dollar signs,” she added.

The Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities recently began investigating a complaint lodged by a taxi company, alleging that MTM conspired with taxi operators to operate outside of their authorized territories and charge illegal rates.

When asked directly about the allegations, Stalboerger refused to comment.