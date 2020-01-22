Senate Judiciary Committee approves bill to ban 3D printed guns, ‘ghost guns’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A bill to ban 3D guns also known as “ghost guns” is again making its way through the Rhode Island State House.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the bill Tuesday night after hearing testimony from supporters and opponents.

The bill would make it illegal in Rhode Island for any person to manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess, transfer or receive any firearm that is made from plastic, fiberglass or through a 3D printing process.

It now heads to the House Judiciary Wednesday afternoon.

Supporters say these kinds of weapons are especially dangerous because they can pass through metal detectors.

Lawmakers heard testimony groups like “Moms Demand Action” who support stricter gun control.

“Felons, domestic abusers and others who couldn’t pass a background check can easily purchase unfinished receivers, and other parts and kits, which can easily be turned into firearms with no background check, and no questions asked,” one supporter said.

They also heard from opponents, concerned the bill would infringe on their second amendment rights.

“For any legislative body to put forth a bill in an attempt to keep something from happening that’s already happening, and will continue to happen regardless of what laws are passed to try to stop it from happening is a complete waste of time,” one person who is against the bill said.

The full Senate passed a ghost gun bill last June, but the house didn’t pass its version before the end of the session.