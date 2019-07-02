Section of East Providence roadway to be closed for a month

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Later this month, a detour will be put in place near the border of East Providence and Seekonk to accommodate a construction project seeking to reduce flooding in the area.

According to Mayor Roberto DaSilva’s office, Warren Avenue/County Street will be closed at Runnins River Crossing for a 30-day period starting on Monday, July 15.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible but will otherwise be detoured by way of Waterman, Taunton, Fall River and Highland Avenues.

As part of the Runnins River Culvert Project, crews will be installing two 3-foot-high by 7-foot-wide precast concrete box culverts beside the existing arch in hopes of diminishing the frequency and extent of flooding within the State Street neighborhood, the mayor’s office said.

Construction is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Anyone with questions can contact the city’s Department of Public Works at (401) 435-7701.