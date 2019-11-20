Second DPW employee fired following noose incident

This noose was found on the seat of a vehicle at a Providence DPW job site, according to the NAACP’s Jim Vincent.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A second city employee has been terminated following an alleged racial incident at a Providence Department of Public Works job site.

City spokesperson Emily Crowell says the employee was fired following a union hearing on Wednesday.

Another employee was fired on Tuesday, after an African-American employee said he found a noose at the work site.

The employee, who asked that his name not be used, told Target 12 he saw other workers playing with the noose at the job site. He reported the incident to human resources, which is conducting an investigation.

The city has not released the names of the employees who were fired.

“What happened is absolutely despicable,” Mayor Jorge Elorza told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “It’s not going to be tolerated here in the city.”