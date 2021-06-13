Sec. Gorbea, AG Neronha warn consumers about text message scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Attorney General Peter Neronha are warning Rhode Island residents about fraudulent text messages sent this weekend that are claiming to be from the R.I. Dep. of State and encouraging people to sign up for a “COVID-19 Safe Drive to Work” program.

According to a release from Gorbea’s office, that program does not exist and the messages are not being sent from the R.I. Dep. of State. They are intended to scheme people.

The link in these messages will take people to what looks like an official R.I. Dep. of State web page.

Consumers are asked to not provide any personal information.

Anyone who may have received this message or provided personal information on this page should contact the AG’s Consumer Protection Unit at 401-274-4400 or email consumers@riag.ri.gov.