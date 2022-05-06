PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of cheating food distributors out of more than $800,000 worth of seafood delicacies and prime cuts of meat, and of trying to run over an FBI agent investigating the case, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Paul Diogenes used stolen banking information and created a fictitious catering company to purchase lobster, sea bass, wild boar and other products, which he then resold to area businesses.

Prosecutors say he tried to run over an agent last August during an arrest attempt. Diogenes pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and assault of a federal officer.