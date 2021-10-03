A sea of pink returns to Providence for the annual Gloria Gemma 5K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 2021 Gloria Gemma 5K returned in person for the first time in nearly two years.

It was a sea of pink at the Rhode Island State House on Sunday morning as hundreds of people came together to support cancer patients in our community. Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello was at the event, passing out waters to walkers.

The 5K coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Saturday night’s Flames of Hope.

As of Sunday, the group had reached over $145,000 of their $200,000 goal. You can learn more about the Gloria Gemma Foundation and ways to donate right now on their website.