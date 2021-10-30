Scouting for Food drive underway

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual Scouting for Food event is now underway.

Even on this raw, rainy Saturday morning, the Scouts went door to door in East Providence and across the state, keeping their mission in mind. To ensure everyone received a tag on their door.”

“This is really a chance to show service to others, and that is a big part of scouting,” said Rudolf Kraus, Scoutmaster of Troop 55 in East Providence.

Scouts teamed up in pairs and trios Saturday morning, canvassing neighborhoods, tagging each house with yellow signs.

“We can talk about it at the meetings, and we do, but this is a chance to really learn about it face to face. To show the scouts that, yes, they can help people and their actions can really make a difference,” Kraus said.

The tags remind residents of the Scouts annual food drive. They have one week to buy healthy non-perishable food items so they can place the food on their stoop next week for the Scouts to come back and collect.

Once collected, the Scouts then spend hours sorting goods for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank which serves more than 54,000 Rhode Islanders each month.

“We spend, I’d say 12 hours in total, collecting food, passing out the banners, and then organizing and boxing the food, and of course doing drop-off and stuff, so this is really one of our major service projects,” said Scout Caitlyn Cunha.

A service project that was needed, perhaps more than ever last year, but had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’re hoping to make up for it this year by collecting extra food,” Cunha said.

If your neighborhood received tags, you’re asked to consider donating canned tuna or canned vegetables, peanut butter, soups or cereal, for when the Scouts collect items on November 6.

If you’d like to otherwise help, the Scouts are collecting cash donations as well.

12 News is a pround sponsor of the Scouting for Food event.