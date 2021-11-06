Scouting for Food Drive collections being donated to RI Food Bank

1. What, if anything, do Tuesday's dreadful election results portend for Democrats' fortunes locally in 2022? Possibly nothing -- off-year elections are different from midterms, and a year is a lifetime in politics. But it's worth contemplating the alternative, and what should really worry Rhode Island Democrats are the results in New Jersey. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was supposed to win easily in a state that gave Joe Biden a 16-point win over Donald Trump; instead Murphy squeaked through by barely 2 points. Plus, the Garden State's most powerful state lawmaker was one of multiple Democrats who lost seats the party had held for years. "The most shocking thing was the huge increase in the Republican turnout in the southern part of the state," pollster Patrick Murray told New York Magazine. "These are the working-class voters that Democrats have counted on in the old days, and they were sending a message that they felt that the party has just disappeared from them. Many of these are folks who supported Joe Biden just last year — they were never fans of Donald Trump — but they’re certainly not fans of what they see as a Democratic Party that’s obsessed with pleasing every progressive whim." Rhode Island remains a blue state: Biden beat Trump by 21 points in 2020. But it doesn't look nearly as blue as Massachusetts, which Biden won by 34 points. And last year's results suggested erosion of the Democratic brand in places like Providence and Central Falls. We've seen before how Rhode Island Democrats struggle in bad midterm years for their party: David Cicilline only won his seat by 6 points in 2010, and Gina Raimondo only won the governor's office by 4.5 points in 2014. True, both candidates had their unique flaws. But when the national political winds changed, so did their numbers -- Cicilline rode Barack Obama's coattails to a 12-point re-election victory in 2012, and Raimondo easily won her second term in the Trump-dominated midterm of 2018. If voters remain as gloomy as they are right now well into 2022, that could give a lift to the eventual Republican nominee for governor, plus offer Republicans a shot at some of the Trump-friendly General Assembly seats currently held by Democrats. That said, let's see the new district lines before making any final judgments.

2. Speaking of redistricting, when are we going to get our first gander at Rhode Island's proposed legislative and congressional maps for the next decade? The redistricting commission has two more hearings to go, one on Monday in Warren and another on Nov. 15 about how to count prisoners at the ACI. "After the information is digested from that hearing, we anticipate the maps will likely be ready for public release in early December," spokespersons for the General Assembly tell me. "Meetings will again be held on the road throughout the state for the public to weigh in on the maps." Over the border, draft maps are already out in Massachusetts; more on that fallout below.