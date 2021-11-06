Scouting for Food Drive collections being donated to RI Food Bank

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scouts from across the streets were back on the streets Saturday morning, collecting food to be donated to the R.I. Food Bank.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, Scouts could be seen in neighborhoods, leaving yellow tags on people’s doors, asking for people to leave a bag of canned or boxed food for them to pick up today.
The donations will then be taken to the R.I. Food Bank in Providence.
Since 1988 the Scouts of the Narragansett Council have collected nearly 10 million pounds of food.
If you’d like to otherwise help, cash donations are being accepted as well.
12 News is a pround sponsor of the Scouting for Food Drive event.