Scialo Bros. Bakery Closes after 104 years in business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Federal Hill landmark is closing after more than 100 years in business.

Scialo Bros. Bakery will not be filling any more orders for cookies, cakes and Italian pastries. Instead, the business and building that houses it is up for sale, according to Rick Simone, Executive Director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

Luigi Scialo opened the business at 257 Atwells Avenue in 1916 and ran it until his death in 1993. His two daughters — Lois (Scialo) Ellis and Carol (Scialo) Gaeta carried on the tradition until the pandemic closed the bakery back in March. Then, over the summer Lois passed away.

“We were notified recently that they weren’t going to be able to reopen the bakery with the loss of Lois, and that they were looking for buyers of the building,” Simone said. “I think that it just came down to, that it was time for the family after 104 years to try and find another way to honor the traditions of this building that’s on Federal Hill.”

Simone said the family initially hoped to find a buyer who could continue it on as a bakery, but sadly that was not the case.

“It is a historic building. We’re happy that this building is going to maintain its integrity. And we were recently able to speak with several of the interested parties that were interested in purchasing the building.” Simone added, “It looks like the Omni Group, which is located here on Federal Hill, owns about 11 acres of property on the Hill, is the main interested party that probably should be closing sometime soon.”

Thousands of people from across the country have counted on Scialo Bros. Bakery over the years, and Simone says overall reaction to the closing has been sad.

“There are people who were used to coming here for every major holiday that existed, whether you were coming here in March to get your zeppole, your sfogliatella, or your Italian pastries. We’re going to miss the family. They were part of the fabric of Federal Hill, like I said for 104 years, and there’s a lot of us that built our traditions around them.”