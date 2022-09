PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A school bus carrying several special needs students hit a sizable pothole Friday morning on Marietta Street in Providence.

The bus appeared to have about eight students on board.

Some were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus. It’s unclear at this time whether those students were injured or taken to the hospital for evaluation.

#NEW A school bus carrying roughly 8 special needs students hit this pothole. Working to learn the status of students and the driver. I did see a few ambulances carting off students. Unclear if it’s for a checkup or actual injuries @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qEqJkKLydN — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaJonesTV) September 23, 2022

12 News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.