PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many people gathered at India Point Park in Providence Saturday afternoon for the Rob Levine Summer FunFest and Backpack Giveaway.

There were 1,000 backpacks that were given to families in need, just ahead of the start of the school year.

The event’s organizer says the event originally started in Central Falls, and this is the first time they held it in Providence.

The goal is to grow the event in the Capital City each year.

“We’re just super excited to be giving away 1,000 backpacks to kids, and next year we’ll be giving away more. The goal is to do this as an annual event and just keep getting bigger,” Levine said.

“My whole life is about giving back, you know, I’m fortunate, right? I Just want to be able to give back to the community and this is a chance to help the kids.”

There was also food trucks, live music, face painting, arts, crafts and games for everyone to enjoy.