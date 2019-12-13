Schedule changes coming to Providence/Stoughton commuter rail

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — If you take the Providence/Stoughton Commuter Rail Line during off-peak times or on the weekend, there’s some new scheduling you should know about.

Keolis Commuter Services, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) partner that operates the commuter rail, announced Friday that adjustments to Providence/Stoughton line schedules will go into effect starting Dec. 16.

The new fall and winter schedules affect a small number of Providence/Stoughton line trains and involve minor schedule adjustments after a recently announced schedule change by Amtrak.

Around 50 miles of the Northeast Corridor is shared between Amtrak and the MBTA commuter rail network. Schedules must be designed to prevent trains’ schedules from conflicting with one another to help keep trains on-time and maintain predictability for passengers.

Rush hour trains will see no changes, and some off-peak weekday trains will see changes of about five minutes.

Weekend trains will experience changes of between five and 10 minutes and Trains 1816 and 2816 will begin their journeys about 30 minutes later.

The new schedules will be effective until the next schedule change in spring 2020.