Scammer impersonates Providence police major

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman says a man tried to scam her out of some money by impersonating a Providence police official.

Mckayla Jenks says her father received a call Thursday night from a man claiming to be a Providence police officer.

Jenks’ father asked her to return the call, so she dialed the number that was used to call him. According to Jenks, the man who answered said he was Major David Lapatin and told her an elaborate story about how there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Jenks said the fake Lapatin then instructed her to go to Walgreens and get money vouchers.

“Once he said something about going to get vouchers for money to bring to the clerk’s office, that is when everything kind of clicked,” Jenks told Eyewitness News on Friday.

At that point, Jenks played along and asked for his extension at police headquarters so she could reach him later on. She then called Providence police and was told that extension doesn’t exist.

Jenks left a message with the real Major Lapatin and he promptly called her back Friday morning to confirm it was not him who initially called.

Lapatin is now warning the public about this scam, which followed reports of similar scams around Rhode Island.

