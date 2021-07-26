Sayles Street residents call for support in wake of police incident, potential arson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence family is asking for the community to come together and watch out for each other, saying they’ve been the target of death threats, harassment and potentially arson over the past few weeks.

Neighbors held another news conference Friday following last month’s disturbance on Sayles Street that stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

They sought an apology and accountability from police after the June 29 incident where officers used pepper spray to control a crowd of people – which was said to include young children – and reportedly used force to make several arrests.

While three officers have since been disciplined for their actions that day, public safety officials said the pepper spray was “used according to policy” since the crowd had become hostile, and an investigation later determined that appropriate force had been used.

Police previously said the neighborhood has repeatedly been a problem for them, having been called there more than 40 times over the past year and a half.

On Friday, Taffii Moore and her family said they’ve since been getting threats online, over the phone and in person, and earlier in the week, the bushes outside her home caught fire.

Providence officials confirmed to 12 News the fire is being investigated as a possible arson since evidence of an accelerant was found.