Saint Mary’s church to celebrate milestone anniversary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence church has invited the public to celebrate a milestone anniversary Thursday evening.

Saint Mary’s Church on Broadway in Federal Hill is celebrating its 150-year anniversary.

The church, which first opened its doors in 1869, will hold a solemn mass at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments and live Irish music.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

As recently as last fall, St. Mary’s had faced falling attendance numbers, but reversed that course when the church adopted a traditional mass almost entirely celebrated in Latin.