PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a group of Neo-Nazis interrupted a community reading at a Providence library on Monday night.’

Officers responding to the Red Ink Community Library on Camp Street said a group of 15 to 20 people were standing outside and hitting the windows with their hands.

On Saturday, the library’s director David Raileanu led an online forum discussing safety protocol in the wake of the incident.

“We want to create a dialogue that will identify the concerns of our immediate and broader community as well as work to solve them,” Raileanu said.

During the hour and a half conversation people talked about ways to prepare if something like this were to happen again.

“A minimum kind of understanding of what can be done in a case of emergency especially with a plan or protocol in place,” Raileanu said.