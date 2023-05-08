PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least one runner was reportedly injured during the Providence Marathon on Sunday.

A participant, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 12 News he injured his leg on a cut-down pole on the sidewalk near the Smith Street starting line.

“All of a sudden, I saw a few people on the ground and next thing you know I hit my leg,” the runner said. “I felt a pretty sharp pain, felt I got hit in the leg with a hammer, and all of a sudden I look down and my leg was gushing blood.”

12 News reached out to city and event officials and is waiting to hear back.