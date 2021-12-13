Police investigating rollover crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up in Providence early Monday morning as crews responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. just before Exit 21. The right-hand shoulder was temporarily blocked causing delays for drivers heading to work.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash.

12 News is working to gather information as it becomes available. Watch 12 News This Morning for updates.