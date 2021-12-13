Police investigating rollover crash on I-95 in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up in Providence early Monday morning as crews responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. just before Exit 21. The right-hand shoulder was temporarily blocked causing delays for drivers heading to work.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash.

12 News is working to gather information as it becomes available. Watch 12 News This Morning for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community