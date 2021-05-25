Roger Williams Park Zoo updates mask-wearing guidelines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you’re fully vaccinated and are planning on visiting the Roger Williams Park Zoo, you no longer need to wear a face mask.

The zoo formally announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated visitors and staff are no longer required to wear masks throughout the majority of the park.

The only place fully vaccinated visitors will be required to wear a mask is while inside the Faces of the Rainforest exhibit building, according to the zoo, “for the safety of the zoo’s free-roaming animals.”

The zoo does ask visitors to be mindful of children under the age of 12, since they’re not yet eligible to get the vaccine, and properly distance themselves from groups other than their own.

“The safety of the zoo’s visitors, staff and animals remains top of mind,” the zoo said.

While the timed-entry ticket requirement remains in effect for non-members, beginning June 5, zoo members will no longer need to purchase a ticket in advance.

The zoo’s updated guidelines are posted online for anyone with questions or concerns.