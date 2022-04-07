PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you plan on visiting Roger Williams Park Zoo anytime soon, don’t expect to see many birds on exhibit.

The zoo has moved the most susceptible species of birds, including the chickens, turkeys and peacocks, indoors for the time being to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.

Dr. Kim Wojick, the senior veterinarian at Roger Williams Park Zoo, described the avian flu outbreak as “a serious concern for the zoo and its avian collection.”

“The well-being of the all the animals in our care is of the greatest importance,” Wojick said.

The zoo said the decision was made based on recommendations from the state veterinarian.

It’s unclear when the birds will be back on exhibit, but the zoo is hopeful the number of local influenza cases will decline once spring migration has passed.