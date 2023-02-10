PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its moon bears.

Gracie was humanely euthanized due to a recent decline in health and age-related mobility issues, according to the zoo.

The 27-year-old moon bear first came to the zoo with her brother George in 1996.

The zoo said Gracie “quickly won the hearts of keepers and visitors alike.”

“She had a unique and sweet personality and loved interacting with her keepers, who loved her just as deeply in return,” the zoo said. “She loved to climb and play in her younger years, and was always up for a nice cuddle alongside her brother.”

George is being monitored by his keepers to ensure he receives an enriching and comfortable life, according to the zoo.

Moon bears live 25 to 30 years on average.