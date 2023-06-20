PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo said one of its giraffes is recovering from a complicated hoof procedure.

Jaffa recently underwent a corrective hoof trim on all four legs, according to the zoo.

The 12-year-old Masai giraffe, who’s 18-feet tall and weighs 2,800 pounds, has chronic hoof issues, which the zoo said are common in older giraffes.

Since anesthesia in giraffes is considered high-risk, the zoo said more than 45 animal care specialists assisted with Jaffa’s corrective hoof trim.

“Fully anesthetizing a giraffe is a complicated and risky procedure requiring coordination between many zoo departments and benefiting from outside specialists,” Dr. Kim Wojick, the zoo’s senior veterinarian said. “In Jaffa’s case, his immense size and chronic foot condition made the procedure even more challenging.”

Jaffa’s procedure was a success, and despite his chronic hoof issues and arthritis, the zoo said he is in good overall health.

The zoo plans on keeping an eye on Jaffa’s hooves and trimming them as needed to prevent excess overgrowth.

Jaffa was born at the zoo back in 2010. His mother Sukari died in September 2021 from old age and long-standing arthritis.