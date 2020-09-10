Roger Williams Park Zoo cutting back hours, citing financial impact of COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Thursday they will be reducing their hours because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning next week, the zoo officials said it will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of 2020, but will continue to be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

“Unfortunately, like many businesses across the U.S., the zoo has felt the impacts of COVID-19,” Executive Director Jeremy Goodman said. “Due to our temporary closure this past spring and new safety restrictions, the zoo has seen a significant loss of revenue and lower than anticipated attendance.”

Zoo officials said it will open the first Wednesday of every month for members only beginning on Oct. 7. The zoo will also be open on state holidays and during school vacation days that fall on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“We encourage folks to participate in and support many of our upcoming programs like our all new Private Insider Tours or take part in our virtual animal experiences,” Goodman said. “Each time someone visits, contributes to our emergency fund, or even attends our annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, they are helping us continue our mission of saving wildlife and wild places.”

The zoo assured that the change in hours will not affect the upcoming drive-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular which will be open nightly throughout the month of October.