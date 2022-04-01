PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo celebrated its 150th birthday Friday by burying a time capsule underneath its most infamous monument.

The time capsule contains a variety of items from the time period, including proclamations, letters from elected officials, a copy of the day’s newspaper and other pieces of memorabilia.

It will remain buried for 50 years underneath the iconic Sentinel Dog, a bronze statue that thousands of children have posed for photographs with since it was donated to the zoo in 1896.

The time capsule will be opened back up in July 2072, when the zoo will celebrate its 200th anniversary.

The zoo first opened in 1872 is considered the third oldest zoo in the country.