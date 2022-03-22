PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two of Rhode Island’s nonprofits are getting a boost in funds.

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft will join Gov. Dan McKee at 9 a.m. Tuesday to present a $40,000 check in grants to charities in the Ocean State.

Man Up, Inc. and Youth in Action will each receive a $20,000 donation from the New England Patriots Foundation. The funds are made possible by the Rhode Island charity license plate program.

For more than a decade, Patriots fans in Rhode Island have had the chance to show off their team pride on their license plate.

Last fall, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation partnered with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to create a new license plate design, celebrating the team’s six Super Bowl championships.

Proceeds from the Patriots license plates directly support the work of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation in Rhode Island.