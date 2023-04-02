EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hosting a rabbit care and adoption event in East Providence on Sunday.

The event will take place at the Rumford Pet Express in East Providence from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several rabbits that were rescued from a home last month in Cranston will be there, ready for adoption.

The RISPCA says the state is seeing more people surrendering small animals, especially rabbits.

They want to remind everyone how much work goes into raising these pets, especially with Easter approaching.

Also, for people who are not ready to take in a live animal yet, the RISPCA will have small toy stuffed rabbits available “for adoption,” for a $10 donation.