EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is no longer accepting adoption applications for the dozens of beagles that were recently rescued from a medical research breeding facility.

In a social media post Thursday, the RISPCA wrote that the animal welfare organization has received “far more applications than dogs.”

The RISPCA received 40 beagles earlier this week from the Humane Society of the United States, including 15 puppies and 25 adults.

While the dogs aren’t up for adoption just yet, the RISPCA will be reviewing all of the submitted adoption applications soon.

The RISPCA are asking for donations to help care for the dogs. The shelter is requesting blankets, towels, puppy pads, toys, leashes and collars.

The beagles in the care of the RISPCA aren’t the only dogs that the breeding facility relinquished. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) also received 76 dogs from the same facility.

Those beagles are being cared for at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

