EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is urging everyone to stop abandoning their pets outside of their shelter.

The reminder comes after a 5-month-old kitten was discovered outside the shelter door early Monday morning. The RISPCA said the cat was found in his covered litter box, which had a large rock on top of it to prevent him from escaping.

The kitten, which has since been named Gordon, is in good spirits and appears to be “very sweet,” according to the RISPCA.

Earlier this month, nine guinea pigs were left outside the shelter in a covered cage.

“We would like to take this opportunity to let the public know that pets should not just be left abandoned at the shelter,” the RISPCA said in a statement. “If someone is needing to surrender their pet, we are here to help, but there are steps that need to be followed.”

The RISPCA requests pet owners call the shelter and make an appointment to surrender. If it is an emergency, the RISPCA urged everyone to bring their pets in during normal business hours.

“We ask this so that we can learn important information about your pet so that we can find the best home for them,” the RISPCA explained. “If cost is an issue, we are more than willing to waive the surrender fee, especially for those who are experiencing hardships.”

The RISPCA said it is also extremely dangerous to abandon a pet, even if it is outside their shelter.

“Weather and prey animals are just two unpredictable situations that could cause harm to a pet left outside,” the RISPCA added.

The RISPCA said that the people who are abandoning their pets outside the shelter may “…believe they are doing what is best for these animals, which is not the case.”

Anyone who needs to surrender one or more of their pets is urged to call the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150.