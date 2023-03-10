EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) removed 20 rabbits from a Cranston apartment earlier this week.

The rabbits were found in dog crates stacked on top of one another. The RISPCA said the neglected rabbits were living in deplorable conditions.

The majority of the rabbits are currently receiving veterinary care. The RISPCA hopes to put the them up for adoption in the near future.

The RISPCA said charges are being filed against the rabbits’ former owners.

This comes less than a month after the RISPCA rescued 30 guinea pigs from a single home.

The RISPCA said it is in dire need of ceramic bowls, small animal chew toys and fleece blankets. Anyone interested in donating supplies for the rabbits can drop them off at RISPCA’s headquarters in East Providence.