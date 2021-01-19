RISPCA names new president, chooses longtime member to lead organization

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) has named its 12th president.

RISPCA announced Tuesday that longtime member Wayne Kezirian is leaving his job at Paolino Properties to lead the animal welfare organization.

Kezirian, according to the RISPCA, has “significant non-profit leadership experience.” He has previously chaired the boards of the Travelers Aid Society of Rhode Island (now Crossroads), the McAuley Corporation and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to apply my experience and skills in support of the mission of the RISPCA,” Kezirian said. “I am particularly interested in expanding the society’s outreach to low and moderate-income pet owners and I hope that my work will make it possible for more children and families to experience the joys of pet ownership.”

Kezirian has also served on the RISPCA’s Board of Directors since 2014, most recently as its chairman.

He’s taking over for former RISPCA President Joe Warzycha, who left the organization in October.