RISPCA: Man accused of throwing dog identified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An animal abuse suspect caught on camera throwing a dog has been identified.

The Rhode Island SPCA says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Gerald Hazard, 18, of Providence on one count of unnecessary cruelty.

Earlier this month, the RISPCA offered a $500 reward for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

They released video showing the suspect grabbing the dog by the neck and tossing it.

The RISPCA says the 6-year-old pit bull-type dog is now in its care and custody.

