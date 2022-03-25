RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ahead of Easter, shelters are warning families to think twice before purchasing a bunny.

Bunnies are the third most abandoned pet in the country, according to National Geographic. While people often think of them as “starter pets,” in truth they are costly to maintain, require a lot of attention, and are almost as much responsibility as a dog.

Right now, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) has seven rabbits in its shelter and others in foster care. On a waiting list of more than 30 animals waiting to be surrendered by their owners, most are rabbits.

Anne Penta, small animal manager at the RISPCA, said rabbits are great pets, but people should be ready for the responsibility.

“They should educate themselves on what a rabbit needs to be able to have a happy life, how much work is involved,” Penta said. “A lot of people think they’re a low maintenance pet. They are not.”

The shelter sees a spike in surrenders a few months after Easter.

“Usually over the summer, we do get an influx,” Penta said. “After a few months, people can no longer take the smell, it’s just more maintenance. They expected their child to do more of the work.”

Not every shelter takes rabbits, so those that do find themselves flooded with surrenders. Ann Corvin, director of the Warwick Animal Shelter, said they don’t currently accept rabbits because of space constraints and the expense.

Corvin said when they have had rabbits, they spent a lot on food. She also estimated the cost of spaying and neutering is between $280 and $400, which the shelter never makes up because no one would pay that amount for a rabbit.

Additionally, finding a veterinarian that treats rabbits is difficult, according to Corvin.

In some cases, people purchase rabbits and are then surprised to find out the rabbit is a mother and end up with multiple critters they cannot keep.

“People get them from breeders and they’re not spayed or neutered,” Penta explained. “A lot of times, they’ll get a female and she’s already pregnant, and then they get her home, a few weeks later, all of a sudden there’s babies. And then those babies make more babies.”

Surrenders aren’t the only bunnies that have a home at the RISPCA. Penta said they sometimes have people bring in bunnies they found abandoned. Last year, someone found a rabbit inside a locked kennel with no food or water at a Roger Williams Park.

The RISPCA charges a fee to surrender rabbits, but even so, they usually lose money. The shelter likes to spay or neuter the animals before giving them up for adoption, which prevents them becoming aggressive when they mature. The cost of the procedure and maintaining them ends up being higher than the surrender fee they charge.

Another challenge they face is not many people think of adopting shelter rabbits and instead purchase them from breeders or pet stores.

Penta also said releasing domesticated rabbits into the wild is a death sentence. They’ll be “coyote food” because they don’t have the survival skills needed to prosper in the wild.

Last year, Warwick Animal Shelter received nine rabbits which came from hoarding cases or strays.

The shelter urged people looking to own a rabbit to adopt from a shelter. Those who don’t think rabbits are right for them can still help by donating items from a list on the RISPCA website.