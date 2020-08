EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say Marissa St. Angelo, 16, of Rumford, was last seen on June 29.

She is described as white, with brown hair and eyes, is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

If anyone has seen here, they are asked to call 911, or the East Providence Police Department at 435-7600.