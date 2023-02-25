Kyrell Clark, 31 (L), and Rashaad Martin, 36 (R), both of Providence, were arrested by RISP.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police said they have arrested two men on several gun related charges.

According to a release, just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for traffic violations on Russo Street.

During the stop, the driver took off from the car, but was caught a short time later.

While searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded 9mm pistol inside the driver’s side door pocket and another loaded 9mm pistol inside the glove box.

The driver, identified as Kyrell Clark, 31, of Providence was arrested and facing several charges, including two counts of license or permit required for carrying a pistol, two counts of large capacity feeding devices prohibited, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a weapon other than a firearm (knife over 3″), obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty, and disorderly conduct.

The passenger identified as Rashaad Martin, 36, of Providence, was also arrested and charged with two counts of license or permit required for carrying a pistol, two counts of large capacity feeding devices prohibited, and conspiracy.

Both suspects were placed into custody and transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks.

Clark was arraigned and transported to the ACI and held as a bail violator.

Martin was arraigned and transported to the ACI pending a bail hearing.