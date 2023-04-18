PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) says they have reached a tentative contract agreement with Teamsters Local 251.

Workers have been on strike for weeks fighting for higher pay after they say the school failed to give a general wage increase or allow the employees to bargain.

“We are pleased to report that late this evening the union tentatively agreed to RISD’s proposal, and tomorrow they will be presenting the terms to their bargaining unit members for a vote,” the school said in a statement Monday.

The union represents 62 custodians, groundskeepers and movers.