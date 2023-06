PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island School of Design held its commencement ceremony for the class of 2023 on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP) in Providence.

Ari Shapiro delivered the keynote address. Shapiro has been the host of All Things Considered, NPR’s award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015.

RISP also held a community celebration following the commencement ceremony at Market Square in Providence.