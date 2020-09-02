RI’s live events industry urges Congress to provide economic relief to struggling employees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been six months since entertainment licenses were revoked in Rhode Island due to the coronavirus pandemic, and members of the live events industry took to the streets of Providence Tuesday to call on Congress to pass legislation that would provide much-needed economic relief.

The group marched from the Providence Performing Arts Center to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center as part of the Red Alert Restart campaign, which was organized by the union who represents stage hands in Rhode Island, IATSE Local 23.

The employees who participated, many of which were from PPAC, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, The VETS and the Rhode Island Convention Center, held signs urging lawmakers to pass both the “Restart Act” and the “Save Our Stages Act.”

IATSE Local 23 said roughly 12 million people in the live events industry are currently unemployed, furloughed or have lost up to 90% of their income.

Live events workers are marching from PPAC to the Dunkin Donuts Center calling on US Congress to pass legislation that would provide them with economic relief. Most have been without work since March 12th. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RgXnYS5RFg — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) September 1, 2020

“[They’re collecting] unemployment to a point, but they are starting to exhaust all of those funds and now they are in deep trouble,” IATSE Local 23 President Billy Brackett said.

That’s why those who participated say the legislation is necessary.

“We do what we can to try to make ends meet, but ultimately, without the additional assistance from the government, we’re really struggling,” State Technician Ryan Kelley said.

Buildings across the United States, including PPAC and The VETS, were lit up in red Tuesday evening as part of the campaign.

Sen. Jack Reed said the “Save Our Stages Act” would send economic relief to venues, which could in turn support their unemployed workers.

“We have to act in Washington,” Reed said. “Roughly $10 billion nationwide… would be loaned out to theatrical venues.”